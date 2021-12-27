SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.98 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

