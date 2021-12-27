SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Decreased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 97,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

