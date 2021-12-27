SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Stake Reduced by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after buying an additional 386,348 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

