SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 222,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,313,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.35. 5,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,113. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

