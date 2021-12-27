SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises about 4.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 801.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 681,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,431,000 after purchasing an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 549,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.