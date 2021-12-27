Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

