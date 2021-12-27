Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,060,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,478,000 after acquiring an additional 216,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average of $166.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

