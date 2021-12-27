Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $111,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $56.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

