Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $118.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

