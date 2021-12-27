Spectrum Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

