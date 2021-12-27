Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 488.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

