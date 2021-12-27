Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPXSF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $152.20 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

