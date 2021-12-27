Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00063203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,069.24 or 0.07903841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00077104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,417.26 or 0.99869764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.