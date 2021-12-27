SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 5.4%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.90 and last traded at $67.01. Approximately 8,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 301,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.