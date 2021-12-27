Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprott.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SII stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprott by 34.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Sprott by 39.3% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

