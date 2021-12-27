SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SPSC opened at $143.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.27. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

