S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.58. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $731,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

