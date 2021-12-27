ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

