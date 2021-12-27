ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 53.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 92.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,345.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,299.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

