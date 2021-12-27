ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $133.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

