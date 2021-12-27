ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 4,680 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $252.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.