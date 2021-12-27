Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.