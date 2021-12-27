State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 13,740 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.23% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBK opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

