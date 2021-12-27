Step Finance One Day Volume Reaches $7.02 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.19 or 0.07932831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.23 or 0.99723337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

