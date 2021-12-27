STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $248.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.10. 12,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $242.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.