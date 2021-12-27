Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $83.82 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $745.59 million and approximately $83.82 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00004113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj's total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,314,680 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

