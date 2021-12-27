Strike 1-Day Volume Hits $2.64 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $41.17 or 0.00079769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market cap of $126.63 million and $2.64 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,363 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

