Strs Ohio Acquires 1,200 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 90.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,870,000 after buying an additional 4,018,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 74.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 638,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 531,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 462.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 364,008 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $978.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

