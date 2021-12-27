Strs Ohio Has $152,000 Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $149,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.75 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $693.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

