Strs Ohio Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 98,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNOG opened at $10.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

