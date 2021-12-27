Strs Ohio Makes New $188,000 Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 256,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

