Strs Ohio Purchases 4,600 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 143.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

FULC stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $733.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

