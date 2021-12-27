Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $41.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $147,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

