Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 24.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Blink Charging by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

BLNK opened at $28.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.67. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

