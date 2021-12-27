Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

