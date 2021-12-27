Swingby Reaches Market Cap of $9.90 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $477,858.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,485,171 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.