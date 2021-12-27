Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $327.39 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Swipe has a total market cap of $327.39 million and $49.34 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 192,768,789 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

