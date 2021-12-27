Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

