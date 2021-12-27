Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 100,637 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,637 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000. Blackbaud makes up about 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $446,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $81.43. 334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,906. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,155.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

