Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.58. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,972. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

