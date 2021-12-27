Sycomore Asset Management Purchases Shares of 52,622 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 21.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.07. 934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,886. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.