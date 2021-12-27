Sycomore Asset Management Takes $1.77 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 34.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after buying an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 60.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after buying an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.