Sycomore Asset Management Takes $2.70 Million Position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 599.2% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,048,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,542,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 32.4% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195,943 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTWN remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

