Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.83. Taboola.com shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 16,498 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.
