Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $8.06

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $7.83. Taboola.com shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 16,498 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBLA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.62.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $161,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

