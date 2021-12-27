Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

