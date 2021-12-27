Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.60. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 1,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

