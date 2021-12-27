TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $15.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. TerrAscend has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.29.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.