Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.36% of Terreno Realty worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

