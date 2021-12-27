Tether Gold Market Cap Reaches $190.43 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $190.43 million and $387,474.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,804.18 or 0.03521961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

