Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 980 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of 8X8 worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

